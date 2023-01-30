Part of a classroom of the Pomposo D/A Junior High School in the Ashanti Region (JHS) has caved in after a female learner driver rammed into it.

She was driving a Toyota Hiace vehicle with registration number AC 563-18 when the incident happened last week.

School property including a TV set, computers and a refrigerator in the room were destroyed.

Narrating the incident to Adom News’ Isaac K. Normanyo, the headmistress, Margaret Atobrah, said the accident has caused the office and another classroom to also develop cracks.

She was, however, full of praise and gratitude to God that it occurred after school as several pupils could have been injured or even lost their lives.

She bemoaned some residents have turned the school compound into a driving school park and cautioned them to desist from it or be made to face the law when caught.

The Obuasi East Education Director, Kwabena Owusu Nketiah, said he had liaised with the relevant stakeholders to ensure that the school premises is never again used as training grounds for would-be drivers.

The Assembly member for Pomposo/Asonkore electoral area, Kwadwo Boafo, said the driver who caused the accident has been handed over to the police.

Following the incident, pupils in the affected classroom have been relocated and currently hold classes under a tree in the school compound.