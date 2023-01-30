A section of the Muslim community in the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region over the weekend held special intercessory prayers for Member of Parliament for the area, Mohammed Mubarak-Muntaka.

The prayers were led by an Imam who gave a brief sermon for the purpose of the gathering.

This comes after the national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) changed the leadership in Parliament.

The Asawase MP was replaced as Minority Chief Whip by Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu while Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, was replaced by Dr Ato Forson as Leader of the Minority Caucus.

These changes have created division in the rank and file of the opposition party with many calling for the decision to be reversed.

However, some NDC supporters at Asawase are convinced the change was orchestrated by detractors of Hon. Muntaka, hence the special Muslim prayers for him streamed live on Asawase Lens on Facebook.

Watch the session below: