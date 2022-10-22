A driver’s mate of a cargo truck has killed one person with another injured after he rammed into several shops at Tutuka Obuasi in the Ashanti region.

The suspect is 29-year-old Dramani Mohammed who was driving the cargo truck with registration number GE 2482 W.

The cause of the accident is, however, not immediately known but witnesses suspect he was inexperienced behind the steer.

The deceased has been identified as Amaniampong Quansah, a 29-year-old barber and the injured, Yaw Owusu also 29.

Eyewitnesses told Adom News‘ Isaac K. Normanyo, Quansah died on the spot in the accident which occurred on Saturday morning.

Mr Owusu is also receiving treatment at the AGA Health Foundation at Obuasi.

Meanwhile, Dramani reportedly fled the scene after the crash.