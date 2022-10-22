All is set for the much anticipated National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency election.

The election scheduled from today, October 22, will run through to Sunday, October 23 2022.

A lot of action and surprises are likely to go on in most of the constituencies as bigwigs seek re-election and new entrants are seeking to unseat incumbents.

The candidates, who have successfully been vetted for the constituency elections, will be slugging it out for 7,728 positions in 276 constituencies, including the Santrokofi Akpafu Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) Constituency which does not have a representation in parliament yet.

Each constituency has 28 slots for executive positions.

In the Tema East constituency, 1,314 activists are expected to vote in 146 branches.

The Tempane constituency expects 915 delegates and a total of 98 polling stations.

Also, 1,323 delegates are to cast their vote in the Yendi constituency of the Northern Region.

On a visit to some polling stations, Adom News reporters observed some voters were already arriving at the polling stations.

However, neither officials from the Electoral Commission (EC) who are coordinating the process nor their electoral materials had arrived.

Elections in some constituencies have also been injuncted which means they will not participate in the process due to misunderstanding and missing names in the electoral album.