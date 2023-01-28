The Black Galaxies of Ghana have been crashed out of the ongoing 2022 African Nations Championship [CHAN] in Algeria.

The team suffered a 2-0 defeat against Niger in their quarterfinal game at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran.

Imarana Dan Baro put the Menas ahead after 11 minutes with a header which Ghana defender, Konadu Yiadom deflected into his goal.

The Black Galaxies battled for the equaliser but failed to break down a resilient opposition who are yet to concede in the tournament.

In the second half, Soumana Hainikoye increased Niger’s tally in the 49th minute as he sent a brilliant curler from the edge of the Ghana penalty box.

Gladson Awako and Augustine Boakye came in for Sylvester Simba and Kofi Kordzi but it didn’t pay off as Niger defended gallantly to seal a place in the semi-finals.

Despite the exit, the Black Galaxies will receive a prize money of $400,000.

The defeat extends Ghana’s inability to win the CHAN trophy to 14 years and makes the second-place finish in 2009 and 2014 the country’s best performance.

Niger will next face host Algeria in the last four.