Some residents swiftly missed death when a tipper truck driver veered off at Akroso off the Winneba-Akim-Oda road in the Eastern Region.

The driver of the truck with the registration GT-5831-15, was nowhere to be found when passersby rushed forward to the vehicle loaded with gravel, for a rescue attempt.

Speaking to some eyewitnesses, which included the former Assembly Man of the area, Mr Prince Ofori, the driver signalled people to move from the street before the crash.

“I am sure his break seized. He was warning people to move away before he went off the road smashing into the structures by the roadside. Luckily no one was hurt because he signalled,” Mr Ofori said.

The truck also destroyed an ECG cable after the unfortunate incident.

Fatima and Abena Aisha, were among the residents who had their building crashed by the truck, and they thanked God for saving their lives and those of other family members.

“I thank God for our lives, especially that of my sister. I didn’t know what to say when I first witnessed it, I rushed to the scene to check if something had occurred to her, but she was in good health,” Fatima recounted.

Another vulcaniser, Joe, who had to run from the loaded tipper truck’s way said it nearly smashed him to death.

Meanwhile, the fire service personnel and police arrived at the scene to calm tempers and investigate thoroughly the cause of the accident.

