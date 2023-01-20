A test run on the runway of the newly-constructed Kumasi International Airport has commenced for standardisation considerations.

The exercise comes ahead of the facility’s full operations of scheduled and chartered flights later this year.

The Ashanti Region is expected to leverage the new airport to attract more tourists, ease international air travel for persons in the northern sector of the country, create jobs and boost the local and national economy.

Nhyira FM’s Nana Boakye Dankwah Yiadom gauged the enthusiasm of Kumasi residents on the project completion.