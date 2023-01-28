A burial ceremony has been held for Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi who together with his wife Abena Akyaa and their four-month-old baby died in a fire outbreak at Apromasi in the Ashanti Region.

The 35-year-old man and his 32-year-old wife were buried on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Adomfe in the Asante Akyem South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

It was a difficult moment for families and sympathisers as their baby, Samuel Kwabena Baafi Nyamedo laid by his parents.

The coffin of the late policeman attached to the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command was wrapped in a Ghana Police Service flag with a service cap placed on it.

Senior Police Officers in a procession amidst a final gun salute at the cemetery escorted Mr and Mrs Baafi’s coffins.

In attendance to mourn with the family were the Director-General of Administration; COP Mr Christian Tetteh Yohunu, Director-General of Legal and Prosecution; COP. Mr Nathan Kofi Boakye and Director-General, Human Resource Development; COP Mr Frederick Adu Anim.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah among others were also present.

ALSO READ:

Policeman, family killed in fire outbreak

IGP heads to Kumasi over death of Policeman, family in fire incident

The young family were killed in the fire incident which occurred on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr Akuffo Dampare following the incident visited the scene with psychologists deployed to provide psycho-social support.