The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has visited Kumasi following the tragic death of a policeman and his family in a fire incident at Apromasi.

The policeman, Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi, was with the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

He died together with his wife, Yaa Achiaa and their four-month-old baby in the incident which occurred on Sunday.

The bodies of the family have been deposited at the morgue with investigations underway to establish the cause of the fire.