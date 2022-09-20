The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has visited Wa in the Upper West Region.

This comes on the back of reports of murders and the disappearance of indigenes in the past weeks.

Dr Dampare’s visit together with other senior officers is expected to boost Police morale and also assure the citizenry of the service’s readiness to protect them.

The Police administration last week assured residents in Wa and its environs that it has taken cognizance of their security concerns and has, therefore, put in place measures to support the Regional Police Command to beef up security to ensure the safety of all persons in the Metropolis.

Special purpose investigation and intelligence teams as well as police visibility and crime combat teams have since been deployed to the area.

The deployment was in response to a protest from angry youth in the area over suspected killings with the latest being a security man.

Though there was no trace of the security guard’s body, residents found traces of blood near Wa Technical University.

Police on Sunday, however, exhumed a body from a shallow grave at “Napogi-ba Kolee” which was later identified by family members as the security man named Seidu Dakpuli.