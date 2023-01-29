Qatari powerhouse, Al Sadd have announced they have reached an agreement with Andre Ayew to terminate the player’s contract with five months left.

The record Qatar champions announced the decision on Sunday afternoon via a social media statement.

“Al-Sadd SC has reached an agreement with Andre Ayew to terminate his contract with the club by mutual consent,” the club said on Twitter.

Ayew joined Al-Sadd on a free transfer prior to the commencement of the 2021/22 season after ending his stay at English Championship side Swansea City.

The 33-year-old midfielder leaves the Gulf club as a free agent and will hope to secure a club before the winter transfer closes on Tuesday.

Andre Ayew has featured in 30 league games for Al Sadd, scoring 18 goals.

He won the Qatar Stars League in his debut season.