Age is just a number, and 92 never looked this good so far as veteran highlife musician, Agya Koo Nimo, is in mention.

The highlife doyen, known in real life as Daniel Amponsah, could pass for a 70-year-old, despite turning 92 some few days ago.

In what other way can he be celebrated if not for his successors giving him testimonies of the impact he has made in their lives, while they share in his grace.

That is exactly what fellow highlife artiste Kwabena Kwabena sought to achieve when he carried the mantle of celebrating Agya Koo Nimo in grand style.

Not only did he visit the legend at his residence in Kumasi, he, together with his team, organised a feast for merry making.

The organizers did not lose touch of tradition, for which they included an adowa band that ushered them in glory.

Agya Koo Nimo was all-smiles during an interaction with Kwabena Kwabena.

He has etched his position as Ghana’s foremost exponent of acoustic guitar highlife and folklore with a gamut of more than 100 songs to his credit.

In this light, he was presented a citation of honour for his immense contribution to music through his unique singing and dancing skills.

He was also presented with a guitar-shaped cake to symbolise the melodies he diffused into the world which has earned him the tag as a legend.