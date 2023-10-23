Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena has opened up about the inspiration behind his music career, attributing it to his supportive father.

In a conversation on E Vibes, the musician shared that his dad was not only supportive of his pursuits but also played a crucial role in shaping his music career.

He pointed out that his father’s extensive record collection from back in the day had a significant influence on his musical journey.

The musician told Becky “My dad had almost every record. My dad inspired my music career greatly. My dad knew who I was. He supported everything I did. He came to watch me play football.”

Becky [L] and Kwabena Kwabena [R]

“He supported everything I did. He was always behind the scenes but he is that person who encourages anything he sees in you. When I started doing music, I didn’t really tell anybody. I was just recording. I remember I had gone to record ‘M3y3’ and I was playing in my room and he just entered my room, sat down for a little while and the comment he made was ‘that is a very beautiful song’ and he thinks is going to be a hit. Those words from him gave me a lot of energy to do more.”

Part 2 of this conversation airs on JoyNews this Saturday at 8:30am and Saturday on Joyprime at 4::30pm

The E Vibes show aims to rekindle memories by delving into the interviewees’ journeys and their experiences on their way to the top, with the hope that their unique stories will shape the younger generation.

MORE: