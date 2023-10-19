Highlife musician and songwriter, Kwabena Kwabena has revealed his desire to get a signed Jersey from football legend, Asamoah Gyan.

Speaking on E Vibes with Becky, Kwabena Kwabena said he is creating a personal museum for his legends and cannot wait to get the jersey from Asamoah Gyan.

Asamoah Gyan

“I don’t have a jersey of him yet. I’m creating a place and catalogue for legends in there. I hope he (Asamoah Gyan) signs a jersey for me and will actually put it in something and hang it somewhere beautiful in the house.”

