The National Youth Authority (NYA) has expressed its deepest sympathies to young people in the Shai Osudoku, North Tongu, Central Tongu, South Tongu, Asuogyaman, and Ada East Districts who have been affected by the floods caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pius Enam Hadzide, said it is heartbreaking to see such a sudden change and disruption to their sources of livelihood and their homes.

Mr Hadzide noted that, NYA acknowledges their resilience and strength in these challenging times, adding the youth is the backbone of the nation.

In this regard, he has pledged NYA’s commitment to assisting in the recovery and rebuilding undertakings of these young individuals.

“The Authority is mobilising logistics and other resources to support the endeavour. Volunteers under the National Youth Volunteers Programme (NYVP), which was recently launched by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will also be deployed to assist in some critical areas,” the statement assured.

Meanwhile, NYA has encouraged all individuals, organisations, and the broader community to join hands in the effort to ensure that the youth affected by this adversity are equipped with the requisites for re-building their homes and businesses.

