The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has interdicted 13 staff at its Accra East District office over illegal power-related offences.

The 13, include Abraham Kum who was cited in JoyNews exposé ‘Power Thieves’ which captured some staff trading in unapproved meters sales.

The rest are Isaac Nii Noi Ashong, Christian Mensah, Henry Kwadwo Anim, Josephine Sackey, Cynthia Budu Arthur, Siyaba Senfin Kwaku, Anthony Asalu, Ibrahim Ismail Ali, Stephen Effah, Samuel Villa Odei, Abdul Aziz Rabiu, and Emmanuel Kwaku Dupey.

According to the investigations done by JoyNews, a separate meter which costs a little over GH¢800 cedis was being sold by these individuals as high as GH¢2,500.

Again, the actions of these individuals enabled their power consumers to enjoy free electricity without the knowledge of ECG offices in most parts of the country.

Subsequently, the company began querying the staff cited in the exposé.

But refresh details picked up by JoyNews indicate that interdiction letters referencing the response to the queries have been sent out.

The letters sighted by JoyNews have management describing these responses as unacceptable.

“You are required to hold yourself in readiness for the committee of enquiry investigating the case,” parts of the letters added.

It was dated between July and September this year.

Meanwhile, the power-related offences include receiving meters without the customers going through the mandatory process of payment for registration and services charges to the company, capturing prepaid meters without the appropriate identity card, capturing prepaid meters without due process and authorization, using personal contacts to register customers, and issuing 30 meters to staff without service orders and requisition.

They are also accused of receiving meters without service orders, paying application and quotation fees for service connection, using another staff login details in the illegal set up of prepaid and postpaid meters in the Kwabenya district, and assisting in the installation of meters at the customer’s premises whilst the meters were supposed to be in the Kwabenya stores.

Finally, they are alleged to have issued six meters at the Kwabenya stores to some staff in the Kwabenya district.

Background

JoyNews investigations uncovered a cartel including staff of ECG and security guards who forge documents to sell off unapproved meters to prospective consumers at exorbitant prices.

JoyNews’ Kwetey Nartey in this expose revealed that the actions of these individuals enable some consumers to enjoy free electricity.

This revelation comes on the heels of concerns raised by Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik that the power consumer loses GH¢2.8 billion as a result of illegal power connection.

