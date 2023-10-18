Ghanaian singer, Kuami Eugene says he doesn’t see anything wrong with writing a song for a gospel musician as a secular artiste.

This was after Joyce Blessing disclosed how the Rockstar wrote her latest ‘Victory’ hit song for her.

She also revealed that, Kuami Eugene dashed her the song relinquishing all the royalties due him.

Joyce Blessing added that, the highlife music star also helped her to direct the music video without taking a dime.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s drive time show, Ofie Kwanso, Kwame Eugene said he was touched by the plight to Joyce Blessing.

According to him, the gospel musician has faced a lot of backlash on social media in the past hence he would rather she enjoy her moment.

“There are so many things involved, and I don’t think Joyce came out to say it because of my recent outburst with Mr Drew. I don’t want to come on air to talk about Joyce Blessing’s success. She is enjoying some good buzz and I don’t want to take that shine. She is a good person and deserves that” Kuami Eugene told Ofie Kwanso show host, Jerry Justice.

Kuami Eugene is currently promoting his new album, Love and Chaos.

