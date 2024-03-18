Ghanaian music star, Kuami Eugene, who was involved in a car accident on the N1 Highway, is undergoing medical treatment, his management team, Lynx Entertainment has said.

The news comes as a relief to fans and well-wishers who were deeply concerned about the artiste’s well-being following reports of collision with a tipper truck.

Kuami Eugene, known for his chart-topping hits and electrifying performances, sustained injuries along with one passenger during the incident.

A statement released by Lynx Entertainment reassured the public of Kuami Eugene’s condition, stating that he is responding well to treatment.

“We wish to inform the public that singer Kuami Eugene is alive and currently receiving treatment following a car crash on Sunday, March 17, 2024,” the statement read. “Our artiste sustained some injuries together with one passenger but currently responding to treatment.”

The statement also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from fans, media outlets, and the general public.

However, Lynx Entertainment emphasized the need for privacy and space for Kuami Eugene as he begins his recovery process.

“We appreciate the outpour of love from fans, media, and the general public, but we plead the artiste is given much space at this moment as he begins his recovery,” the statement concluded.

Nonetheless, Kuami Eugene, sustained injuries on Sunday night after ramming his car into a tipper truck. The accident occurred at CP, close to the DSTV office towards the Dzorwulu traffic light in Accra.

According to the Editor for Modern Ghana news portal, Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri who was right behind the musician’s car when the accident happened around 11:30 pm, the tipper truck was in motion but moving slowly when the musician crashed into it from behind.

He believes the accident occurred because the N1 highway is dark due to poor lighting, while the tipper truck also lacked tail light worsening visibility.

