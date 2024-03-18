Nana Yaa, a young lady, who has identified herself as a sister to popular netizen, Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Bongo Ideas has confirmed he was arrested.

According to her, Bongo Ideas has safely returned to the house but has to undergo a medical examination to ensure he is in a good state.

News broke out on Friday that Mr Hyde had been arrested, causing concern among a section of Ghanaians.

But the Police and the National Security Ministry swiftly clarified the report, stating its officers have not arrested him and he is not in custody.

However, Nana Yaa says the family was taken aback by the statement because Albert was picked up from the house.

Given this, Nana Yaa stated the family cannot possibly rule out the fact that the personnel could be impersonators.

“When the issue happened, someone called that he is a lawyer and wants to help. That was before Bongo came home but after I received a call that he is home, I told the lawyer because that was the most important thing,” she said in an interview on Accra-based Angel FM.

Bongo Ideas, a prominent figure in the Ghanaian digital space is known for his controversial content and social commentary, has not commented publicly on the incident or the circulating rumours.

Asked about what the family makes of his constant controversial posts, Nana Yaa disclosed they have on several occasion cautioned him to stop but he has turned deaf ears.

Describing her brother as annoying, she, however, admitted the family cannot forsake him when something happens because of his insolent behaviour.

She emphasised the family is against his social media acts and condemns it in no uncertain terms.

