The Ghana Police Service has stated that, popular netizen, Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Bongo Ideas has not been arrested.

Contrary to online speculation, the police said Mr. Hyde is safe and currently at home.

The clarification comes amidst a flurry of online reports suggesting Mr. Hyde’s arrest, causing concern among his followers and supporters on X.

However, the Police swiftly addressed the situation by reaching out to a family member, who confirmed Hyde’s whereabouts.

The Ghana Police Service in a statement on Facebook stressed the importance of verifying information before spreading it, particularly on social media platforms where misinformation can quickly gain traction.

They urged the public to rely on official sources for accurate updates on such matters.

Bongo Ideas, a prominent figure in the Ghanaian digital space known for his controversial content and social commentary, has not commented publicly on the incident or the circulating rumours.

