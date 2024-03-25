The Vice President of Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Prof Dr Ernest Yorke, has disclosed that the supposed doctor who disclosed Kuami Eugene’s health status on social media after his accident is an imposter.

According to him, after investigations, the GMA did not find any Dr Amina Haarun on the record of the University of Ghana Medical School where Kuami Eugene was hospitalised.

Additionally, she is not on the roll of doctors of the regulators, The Medical and Dental Council, nor is she registered with the GMA, Prof Yorke noted on JoyFM’s Super Morning Show on Monday.

He said that “she belongs to none of these institutions and therefore we can say she is not a medical doctor.

“So, quite clearly it looks like an imposter who is pretending to be a doctor and seeking to malign doctors and put the name of the profession into disrepute.”

Highlighting the red flags, Prof Yorke said that the designation Doctor of Medicine she has in her Twitter bio is not a regular title a practising doctor uses in this country.

He added “…then a psychologist and therapist, which therapist? even the language suggest that she does not know what she is saying.”

This comes after Amina Haarun apologised for comments she made on social media following the hospitalisation of musician Kuami Eugene.

She had posted on social media a health update saying the singer’s condition was not looking good and called on the public to pray for the artiste.

But, in a press release shared on social media, the lady apologised for violating the code of ethics and added that her medical licence had been suspended for three months.

However, Prof Yorke said that the only institution that can suspend the license of a medical practitioner is the regulator, The Medical and Dental Council.

The Consultant Physician at the University Ghana Medical School stated that the council had not been notified of any such case.

“This tells you that somebody set out to deceive the public and malign the noble profession. I will call on the police to investigate so that the misinformation and mischaracterisation will be corrected,” Prof Yorke added.