Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew, has reaffirmed his dedication to the national football team, the Black Stars, together with his brother, Andre Ayew.

Following Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in Morocco over the weekend, Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew emphasized their commitment to the team despite the loss.

Despite being 30-years-old, Jordan managed to score a late goal for the Black Stars in the 95th minute.

Reflecting on their performance, Jordan reiterated their unwavering loyalty to representing Ghana on the international stage.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to wear the national colours and emphasized their determination to uphold the honour of Ghana in every match.

“God has given us the opportunity to represent Ghana to the best of our abilities. We are truly committed until the end,” he said.

“It’s always an honour for us to represent our country, and we will always fight for our colours,” he added.

The Ayew brothers have amassed over 200 caps for the Ghanaian national team combined, with both having represented Ghana in multiple FIFA World Cups.

They were also part of Ghana’s 2023 AFCON squad, which unfortunately was eliminated in the first round.

Looking forward, Jordan and Andre are preparing to face Uganda in an international friendly scheduled for Tuesday, March 26th, at the Stade Marrakesh.