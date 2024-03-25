The Minister of State-designate for the Finance Ministry, Abena Osei-Asare, has affirmed the government’s unwavering dedication to preventing revenue losses as the nation prepares for general elections in December.

She stressed the importance of enhanced cooperation among state agencies, especially those at the port to effectively tackle any potential revenue leakages without adversely affecting businesses.

She made these comments when senior officials led by the Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adams, paid a working visit to the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority on Monday, March 25, 2024.

“We cannot afford to record any spillages in this election year so we are going to do whatever we have to do to bring in the revenue and then also control our expenditure to help us meet the fiscal targets that we have set for ourselves and that is what we are going to do.

“We are going to work directly with customs and I cherish this collaboration and I hope and pray this collaboration will be strengthened,” the Minister of State-designate said.

