Osabarima Kwame Okoh, the chief of Asamang Tamfoe in the Eastern Region, has expressed admiration for the dedication to development exhibited by Atiwa East Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare.

During the MP’s recent visit and interaction with constituents, Chief Osabarima Kwame Okoh commended Abena Osei Asare, stating that her track record has been unparalleled since the establishment of the constituency.

“I am truly delighted and honored that her achievements are visible for everyone to witness. Over the last three decades of democracy, many MPs have come and gone, but we haven’t seen someone of your caliber,” he praised.

The chief went on to express gratitude on behalf of his community for the numerous interventions initiated by the MP.

He highlighted several ongoing projects, including the construction of the Sea-Abenaso metal bridge, a 100-bed Trauma hospital, and the near completion of the renovation of Enyiresi Government Hospital.

Additionally, Chief Osabarima Kwame Okoh mentioned the completion of a TVET School and various other ongoing projects.

He emphasized the MP’s broad support for the community, ranging from job opportunities for the youth to financial assistance for market women, drivers benefiting from Free NHIS registration, and individuals receiving startup packages.

The chief also commended the MP for her Scholarship scheme and sponsorship, which has enabled many students to pursue education in Ghana and abroad.

Highlighting the community’s appreciation for her efforts, Chief Osabarima Kwame Okoh revealed that the youth even contributed to covering the MP’s nomination and filing fees for the upcoming primaries.

In response, Abena Osei Asare expressed gratitude to her constituents for recognizing and appreciating her support and hard work.

As the parliamentary primaries on January 27 approaches, the constituents have pledged not to give her anything less than 80% of their votes in acknowledgment of her dedicated service.

