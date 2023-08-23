The Member of Parliament for Atiwa East, Abena Osei Asare, has been touring some project sites in her constituency.

The tour of the Member of Parliament for Atiwa East forms part of her program in ensuring projects are effectively prosecuted.

It took the MP to the Anyimam new TVET campus where physical structures were more than 85 percent complete.

The main building and the auxiliary facilities like the boys and girls dormitories and workshop areas were steadily progressing.

At Sea-Abenaso was the main bridge that connects the residents on the other side of the river to the rest of the towns and cities.

At Aworensua-Kwakwaduam, she inspected Six Unit classroom block, and another at Subriso.

At Abakoasu, the Minister inspected works on the self-initiated area police station which was 95% percent complete. A modern ICT laboratory with offices were also inspected.

The Coordinator of the area, Domnic Awuah Owusu was grateful, especially in the ICT and security support .

Engineer Kofi Addo told newsmen that the hospital project will be completed ahead of time.

At the Emyiresi Health Centre, the facility, which was to be handed over in 2024, is ahead of schedule and will be ready to be handed over in October 2023.

The Site Engineer for the Enyiresi Hospital Project, Fiifi Kelvin, updated the team on the progress of work.

Abena Osei Asare, the MP for Atiwa East, who doubles as the Deputy Finance Minister, was happy about the progress of work, especially at the hospital.

She said her vision for the constituency forms part of the greater vision of the Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo ‘s vision of a robust growth in all sectors of the economy.