Eric Ofori Agyarko, a disqualified parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed optimism in an Accra High Court to rule in his favour in the legal tussle between him, the NPP and incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa East Constituency, Mrs Abena Osei Asare.

Mr Agyarko, who was disqualified by the party for some ‘baseless allegations,’ believes the court will be fair to him and rule in his favour.

Speaking in an interview with Adomonline.com after Wednesday’s court sitting, Mr Agyarko spoke on the allegations leveled against him by the party based on which he was disqualified.

Addressing the party’s allegation that he sponsored a demonstration against President Akufo-Addo, a dissatisfied Mr Agyarko noted that although he was part of the demonstration, he was not aware that it was a demonstration against the President until a later time.

“Yes, I admit to participating in the demonstration but I didn’t know it was a demonstration against the President. It was later that I got to know of it, but that should still not be the basis on which I should be disqualified by the party because per Article 5 of the Constitution I have the right to participate in such gatherings,” he noted.

Speaking further, Mr Agyarko asserted that the party’s claim of him being domiciled in the United States (US) is totally untrue as he mostly has been in the country since 2015.

“I’m not domiciled in the US, I have mostly been in the country since 2015 and even helped canvass votes for the president and the incumbent MP and Deputy Finance Minister, Mrs Abena Asare in the run-up to the 2016 general election,” he said.

“And I am also in no way connected to or involved in the invocation of curses by some party members on the leadership of the party as claimed,” he added.

According to him, his suit against the party is not to malign the party but to only seek a legal opinion on the disqualification.

“I love the NPP and my suit against the party in no way means I hate the party, I am only seeking a legal opinion on the issue and so it should not cause any fracas,” he added.

The final ruling on the case between Mr Agyarko (the plaintiff) and the NPP and Mrs Asare (1st and 2nd defendants respectively) will be given on August 24, 2020.