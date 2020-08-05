Over 100 Ghanaians have been left stranded in India following the cancellation of their football season due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Speaking on Asempa FM on Ultimate Sports Show, some of the players said they have a return ticket and are calling on President Nana Akufo-Addo to help fly them back to Ghana.

They further stressed that India is on the verge of going on total lockdown due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The total number includes students. They said they are currently lodging in churches because most of them have no money to rent a house.

Former Hearts of Oak and New Edubiase player, Daniel Akuffo, who is now a coach in India appealed to the government to help fly the players back home.