Musician Shatta Wale made Ghana proud after the original visuals for his ‘Already’ song with America’s pop star, Beyoncé took the world by storm.

The one-time collaboration which featured Major Lazer has cemented the dancehall musician’s name internationally.

It has equally been lauded by many critics in the global entertainment sphere – where many of them are describing Beyonce’s Black Is King project off her The Lion King; The Gift music album as epic and out of ordinary.

One of the most respected entertainment pundits in Ghana, who is also the President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey has added his voice to the conversation on social media.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz, monitored by Adomonline.com, the former producer and manager of Lord Kenya described the video as not the usual Beyoncé video.

According to him, he has every reason to believe that Beyoncé chose Shatta Wale for the project due to his numbers and vibrancy in the entertainment industry.

Its good news and thanks to the internet. I am sure they checked some data, as in someone who has big following.

I have dealt with some of these people and for them they do not want to go with someone who is dry. It’s a good job done and congrats to him, we hope it will open doors for other performers.

All these have come from ‘Year of Return’. Unfortunately we are to do ‘Beyond the Return’ and it was messed up by the pandemic.