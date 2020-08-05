A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has caused a stir on social media with his latest photo.
The former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute took to his Twitter handle to share the photos that have gotten people talking.
In the photo, Mr Otchere-Darko was seen standing close to some books inside his study wearing a three-piece suit with his white beard.
His fans have been reacting to the photo with some describing him as De facto Prime Minister.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/CjRlAC3590— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) August 3, 2020
Behold! The President of Ghana soon 😀— Kermit Boy (@owulaspeed) August 4, 2020
New looks of our De facto Prime kingpin.— Kojo Antwi-Appiah (@EmmanuelKojoAp8) August 4, 2020
Surely, @gabby in contest with #NAPO.
Hpi “created” holiday, Sir
Gabby’s drip!
Always on point!— Ge-Ge (@ZoikuC) August 4, 2020
President Mahama’s Friend 😁— Afrifa Katakyie jnr (@akjtheking) August 3, 2020
Fine gentleman, go higher Mr. Gabby— Solomon Nana Tachie (@otachienana) August 4, 2020
Sir, you look like Ghana’s Anthony Baffoe 😃— Solomon Atta (@AttiSo12) August 3, 2020
Youth man,you’re looking good,big man.More grace— King lexis (@Kinglexis1983) August 4, 2020
Gaby you are not as old as you want us to believe. Why this long white beard like a professor😂😂😂— RICHARD OSEI-WUSU A (@richard_wusu) August 4, 2020