Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has caused a stir on social media with his latest photo.

The former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute took to his Twitter handle to share the photos that have gotten people talking.

In the photo, Mr Otchere-Darko was seen standing close to some books inside his study wearing a three-piece suit with his white beard.

READ ALSO:

His fans have been reacting to the photo with some describing him as De facto Prime Minister.