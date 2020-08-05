A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has caused a stir on social media with his latest photo.

The former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute took to his Twitter handle to share the photos that have gotten people talking.

In the photo, Mr Otchere-Darko was seen standing close to some books inside his study wearing a three-piece suit with his white beard.

His fans have been reacting to the photo with some describing him as De facto Prime Minister.

Behold! The President of Ghana soon 😀 — Kermit Boy (@owulaspeed) August 4, 2020

New looks of our De facto Prime kingpin.

Surely, @gabby in contest with #NAPO.



Hpi “created” holiday, Sir — Kojo Antwi-Appiah (@EmmanuelKojoAp8) August 4, 2020

Gabby’s drip!

Always on point! — Ge-Ge (@ZoikuC) August 4, 2020

President Mahama’s Friend 😁 — Afrifa Katakyie jnr (@akjtheking) August 3, 2020

Fine gentleman, go higher Mr. Gabby — Solomon Nana Tachie (@otachienana) August 4, 2020

Sir, you look like Ghana’s Anthony Baffoe 😃 — Solomon Atta (@AttiSo12) August 3, 2020

Youth man,you’re looking good,big man.More grace — King lexis (@Kinglexis1983) August 4, 2020