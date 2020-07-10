Today marks the birthday of Nana Adjoa Hackman, wife of a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, as she turns a year older.

Mr Otchere-Darko has shared some lovely photos on Twitter with a very heartwarming birthday message to his wife.

Mr Otchere-Darko, being a caring husband, expressed in his post how lucky he is to have her as his wife.

Sharing the photo, he wrote: Today is my wife, Nana Adjoa Hackman’s birthday. More intelligent and organised than l, she is the Managing Partner both at home and in our office, Africa Legal Associates. So, fellow Ghanaians, I am ‘willing to let her’ celebrate this day. Join me to ‘let her’ celebrate!

