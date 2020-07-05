A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said his life is in danger.
This follows a viral video he claimed is being circulated by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in which huge monies were being sent to his house.
In the said video, a number of young men are seen packing huge sums of GH₵100 and GH₵200 notes in a building.
The NDC alleged that, the cash was delivered to the house of “Gabby Otchere-Darko, nephew to the President”.
ALSO READ:
- Coronavirus: Akufo-Addo self-isolating after close associate tests positive
- Ben Ephson responding to treatment after testing positive for Covid-19
- Carlos Ahenkorah’s campaign team member passes on …2 others receiving COVID-19 treatment
Reacting to this on his Facebook wall, he said the vile propaganda by the NDC has rather made his “family home a target for armed robbers”.
As a matter of urgency, Mr. Otchere-Darko said he has reported the matter to security agencies for prompt action.
READ HIS FULL POST BELOW