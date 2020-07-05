Sergio Ramos scored yet another penalty kick winner as Real Madrid claimed a 1-0 win over Athletic Club to edge them closer to the Spanish title.

Zinedine Zidane’s side were presented with the chance to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga with Barcelona set to face Villarreal later on Sunday evening and they took that chance despite being pushed all the way by Athletic.

This was a hard-fought contest that saw few genuine goalscoring chances created, although Karim Benzema and Rodrygo both spurned good opportunities in the first half at a sunshine-drenched San Mames.

The decisive moment came in the second half when Real Madrid were awarded a penalty kick for a foul by Dani Garcia on Marcelo inside the box, spotted after a VAR check.

Ramos stepped up to convert his fifth goal in his last seven games and his 10th La Liga goal of the season as a whole.

Real Madrid’s win means they now hold a seven-point advantage at the top of La Liga with the pressure now on Barcelona to at least stay on the tail of their rivals with a win of their own against Villarreal.