The Special Aide to former president, John Agyekum Kufuor has denied reports that the ex-leader is on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) after contracting Covid-19.

Dr Kwabena Osei Adubofour said the reports are false and that Mr Kufuor is “hale and hearty.”

The denial comes after some media reports suggested that that Mr Kufuor and his wife have been isolated over Covid-19 fears.

The reports suggested that this was done after some security officers at the couple’s residence tested positive for the virus.

But Dr Adubofour said the former president is doing well.