President Nana Akufo-Addo is taking a 14-day precautionary self-isolation measure after at least one person within his close circle tested positive for COVID-19.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah confirmed this in a statement Saturday.

The President, the statement said, has “tested negative but has elected to take this measure out of the abundance of caution.”

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW