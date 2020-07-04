The Ghana Hajj Board has announced the cancellation of the 2020 pilgrimage amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of preparations, pilgrims pay for Hajj services such as accommodation and feeding in Saudi Arabia.

This was contained in a statement from the Board which assured refund of monies paid towards the pilgrimage.

“We have received indication from Saudi Authorities that refunds would be processed by September 2020, which is after the local Hajj has concluded,” the statement read.

The statement disclosed some of this year’s payments were made as far back as February 2020 with processes underway to refund all.

Meanwhile, the Saudi government in June, in a statement, announced this year’s Hajj has been cancelled for international participants due to countries’ border closures.

Read the full statement below: