Derek Boateng revealed that he was given a bribe by Hearts of Oak fans to miss a game before his move to Greece side, Kalamata in 1999.

Boateng, who was a player for Liberty Professionals, noted that he was on form ahead of the Hearts of Oak game and fans were afraid,

According to the former Ghana international, fans of the club were perturbed he would steer the Dansoman based club to victory.

He recounted the whole scenario and stated that he already had a move in place before the fans called him.

“We knew Liberty Professionals was the place to start your career so that was why I moved there. You know I played only four games for Liberty,” he told Joy Sports.

“The fifth game I was supposed to play was against Hearts of Oak but I had to go to Greece to sign my first professional contract. I was being played as a number 10 and I was on fire.

“Some of the die-hard Hearts of Oak fans called me to give me some money not to show up for that game. I took that money but they didn’t know that I was already scheduled to travel to Greece before the game on Saturday.

“It was good money. I left on Friday. They thought it was the money that made me stay away but at that time I was already done with Ghana football,” he added.

Boateng also paid tributes to Alhaji Sly Tetteh for helping him to shape his football career.

The former Eibar star recalled how Tetteh stood by him during his early years as a footballer and even accompanied him to sign his first deal in Greece with Kalamata in 1999.

“Working with Alhaji Sly Tetteh was a dream come true for me. He is such a great man and a man who keeps his promises. He opened so many doors for me. Without him, I would not have been where I am right now and may his soul rest in peace. We always pray for him wherever he is.

“Things were really difficult living in Accra [at the early part of my career] in terms of financial support. Mr Felix Ansong and Sly Tetteh took me to Liberty Professionals. They didn’t just guide me in my football.

“They guided me in my life. My first contract was in Greece. Sly Tetteh took me there. He never left me. He was there during my trials and made sure to be there when I signed my first contract. Sly Tetteh and Mr Felix Ansong helped me in my early career,” he added.

Alhaji Sly Tetteh lost his life on 3rd September 2011 at Cape Coast during a friendly match. The midfielder made 47 appearances for the Black Stars and scored one goal.