Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has revealed Patapaa Amisty forced him to do dancehall music.

According to him, the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker started copying his ‘jama’ style of music and he had to leave it for him.

“I am the only star who is a legend in movies and music. It hardly happens but I have made it because God’s grace on me is greater and I cannot be destroyed.

“I was producing Jama-like songs until Patapaa also came to the system with his songs,” he bragged.

Speaking in an interview on a Kumasi-based radio station, he disclosed settling for dancehall was the best option for him, adding the Swedru-based cannot do that genre of music.

However, he hinted he will move into highlife music to be like Nana Ampadu and others if Patapaa decides to challenge him in dancehall too.