Ghanaian singer Patapaa, known in private life as Patapaa, has shared a new photo of Lil Win saying he is more handsome than the Kumawood actor.

Patapaa and Lil Win have for some time now been fighting over who is more handsome.

Patapaa, the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker

In his bid to prove that he is more handsome than Lil Win, Patapaa shared a photo in which he claimed the actor-turned- singer was not wearing any makeup on his face.

The photo is a close-up shot of Lil Win. His frowned face in addition to a weirdly coloured beard did not put him across as a fine boy.