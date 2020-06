Kumawood actor cum music star, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has warmed the hearts of followers with his latest photo of his children.

The photo captured Lil Win having daddy moments as he laid on a bed with his three handsome boys.

He took to Instagram to share the family photo in commemoration of 2020 Father’s Day on Sunday June 21, 2020.

Happy Fathers day to all men. Son, brother, father, lover, friend. There is room in the heart for all the affections. As there is room in heaven for all the stars. Lil win

Watch the photo below: