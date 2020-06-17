Patapaa, the One Corner hitmaker
Kumawood actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lil Win’, says he will rather pour water in his ears than listen to Patapaa’s songs.

According to the actor, Patapaa is a disgrace to Ghana’s music industry.

Speaking in an interview on Nkonkonsa YouTube, Lil Win said Patapaa has been living a fake life and deceiving his fans and Ghanaian music lovers about his relationship with his German girlfriend.

”Patapaa lives a fake life. We were all in Ghana when Patapaa said his wife had bought a car for his birthday. Where is the car?” he questioned.

”I will soak water in my ears rather than to listen to Patapaa’s song,” he said.