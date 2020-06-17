Kumawood actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lil Win’, says he will rather pour water in his ears than listen to Patapaa’s songs.

According to the actor, Patapaa is a disgrace to Ghana’s music industry.

Speaking in an interview on Nkonkonsa YouTube, Lil Win said Patapaa has been living a fake life and deceiving his fans and Ghanaian music lovers about his relationship with his German girlfriend.

”Patapaa lives a fake life. We were all in Ghana when Patapaa said his wife had bought a car for his birthday. Where is the car?” he questioned.

”I will soak water in my ears rather than to listen to Patapaa’s song,” he said.