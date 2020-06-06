Kumawood actor cum music star, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has been spotted subtly mocking industry colleague, Funny Face.

The duo in recent times have been in the news since Funny Face accused Lil Win of tricking his wife to abscond with their twins, Ella and Bella.

This comes after the music star a few days ago hinted of venturing into dancehall genre as he flaunted his new blonde looks.

In the latest video sighted on Instagram, Lil Win was heard bragging of being the new dancehall commando.

He further touted himself as the ‘Oseikrom’ Commando who is stronger than everyone including ‘Kasoa Van Damme’, a nickname Funny Face always takes pride in.