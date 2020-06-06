Comedian Funny Face has found solace in fowls and other domestic animals.

According to him, for animals to understand someone the way they understand him, “then you are moving to your grace and favour in life.”

Sharing his experience with fowls in a place that appeared to be his home, the ‘Kasoa Vandamme’ hitmaker posted this on Twitter:

For Animals to understand you and love you like dis ..then u are moving to ur next grace and Favour in life ..ur heart is clean ! And a clean heart never fails in life .. Keep your head up @funnyfansofficial .. and be kind to Mother Nature ❤️🕊JEHOVAH will always be ur guide🙏 pic.twitter.com/dUzOYIQIij — KASOA VANDAMME (@funnyfacegh) June 6, 2020

Funny Face has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons after accusing Lil Win, Bismark the Joke and Kalybos of being behind his issues with his wife who has run away with their twins.