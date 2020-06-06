Actress Maame Serwaa has lighted social media with a beautiful photo looking so slim.

She wore a long-sleeved jumpsuit with a black waist bag firmly clutched to her waist.

The black beauty actress completed her looks with her rasta braids and transparent sandals.

She has often been in the news for her beautiful physique and achievement in the movie industry.

Check out picture below:

Read some comments below:

Belinda, for instance, wrote that Maame looked very good.

Belinda.benedicta: “errr you look good papa.”

Abena also called her beautiful lady: abena_f_o_s_u_a: “Beautiful lady.”

Ewuramaaa called her sexy: __ewuramaaaa__: “Omo sexy.”