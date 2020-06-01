Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has mocked final year students in the country following easing of restrictions on educational activities.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday announced that final year students in university, Senior High and Junior High Schools can return to school from June 15 to prepare for their exit exam.

Social distancing and other safety measures must, however, be observed, the president added.

The news has since not gone down well with some of the students with some having reservations about returning to the lecture halls.

However, the Kumawood actor has taken to his social media platform to make fun out of the situation to mock the students.

Posting a short video of himself, Lil Win was seen crying as though he had been subjected to beatings.

He captioned the video: Final Year Students be like.