Kumawood actor cum music star, Kwadwo Nkanasah, popularly known as Lil Win, has set fans talking after dropping a new set of photos of his blonde look.

The new photos, sighted on Instagram, captured the actor with a blonde hair and beard as he wore a black T-shirt and glowing with smile.

Posting the photos, Lil Win hinted of plans to soon venture into Dancehall genre of music.

“”No solo music, straight to Dancehall. I’m your Dancehall comic Artiste. Oseikrom commando #wezzyempire,” he posted.

The new-look, which came as a surprise to most people, has attracted reactions from fans and other industry players including Sister Derby and Kalybos.

Sister Derby has described Lil Win as her husband after seeing the photos with Kalybos requesting for more.

