Popular gospel musician, Evangelist Cecilia Marfo, has rubbished reports going round in the media that she has responded to allegations made against her by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency and owner of KenCity Media, Kennedy Agyapong.



Speaking in an interview with celebrity journalist and blogger Attractive Mustapha, the award-winning musician said there is an agenda to destroy her and she is very much aware that those who fed Mr Agyapong with false stories about her are the same people who have employed some bloggers to lie so as to motivate the MP who has decided to expose fake ‘Men of God’ and religious leaders to pick on her.

In a separate chat with her husband who doubles as her manager, he revealed that their entire family reveres Mr Agyapong and considering the fact that the lawmaker is older than her, she can never disrespect him or any other elderly person in the manner in which the stories have been put by some mischievous journalists and bloggers.

“Even if I want to respond to Kennedy Agyapong, do you think I will say all the things the bloggers and the websites have reported in my name, God’s time is the best, at the right time we will speak if the need be,” Evangelist Marfo said.