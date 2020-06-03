Ghanaian musician and prophetess, Cecilia Marfo, has replied Kennedy Agyapong for chastising her over how she conducts her services.

News made the rounds recently that Cecelia spit into the mouths of her congregants during deliverance services, a situation Mr Agyapong still can’t wrap his head around.

He vowed to expose some dirty secrets of the “shameless” woman as he called her, for deceiving the public and spreading diseases in this wake of coronavirus.

We cannot allow this woman especially in the era of COVID-19, to allow her to be spitting into people’s mouths. It is so disgusting

Get ready, I’ll face you. You’re deceiving the public, deceiving the people in this country. When I start with Cecilia Marfo, I don’t want anybody to come and tell me that she is a woman,”

Cecilia, after receiving the threats came back with an equal reply to the Assin Central Member of Parliament, descending heavily on him.

RELATED

Defending her actions on Onuapa Radio, Cecelia said her actions were executed under the directions of God.

“I am not stupid as he may think and will do whatever comes into my mind, I was only following the directions and commandments from my father Jesus Christ”.