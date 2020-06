Singer Fameye has released a new song to celebrate one of the pioneers in Ghana’s Hiplife legacy, Okomfour Kwadee.

According to him, he had to honour the rapper because he is a living legend and for motivating him in the line of his career.

Fameye took to Instagram to release a snippet of the song, saying Just to honor the living Legend drops 5pm today.

Listen to the song below: