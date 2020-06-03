Rapper Kwaw Kese says the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) is not doing anything for musicians when it comes to royalties.

The ‘Dondo’ hitmaker disclosed that his last visit to the offices, to enquire about his royalties, nearly resulted in a fistfight.

According to him, he and his late manager Fennec Okyere had only questioned the Organisation’s bureaucratic processes but it turned into something else.

“I want the world to know that GHAMRO is not doing anything for musicians…the last time I went there they met me with insults,” he said on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM.

Kwaw Kese’s claim comes after some of his colleagues began a campaign to get musicians to benefit from their works in Ghana.

Samini teamed up with Reggie&Bollie, Stonebwoy, Edem and others to find ways, including getting a law passed, to get the royalty system in Ghana working.

Kwaw Kese told Geroge Quaye that Obrafour had been given GH¢300 as royalties at one point.

He said that with the little money being shared, he is not interested in visiting the offices for royalties.

The rapper explained that having to be told after all the hard work that he earned very little might get him angry.