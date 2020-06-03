President Akufo-Addo has been asked to seek justice for Ahmed Suale and other slain Ghanaians after his tweet, advocating for the murderers of George Floyd to be brought to book.

George Floyd’s murder has unified the entire black race to stand up to their ‘white’ oppressors who have constantly subjected them to injustices over the years.

In this regard, Nana Akufo-Addo joined the global advocacy campaign only to be reminded of similar occurrences in Ghana which seems to have been swept under the carpets.

Social media users quickly advised him to divert that energy into uncovering the ‘senseless’ murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale.

READ ALSO

Others have also called the president to bring the matter of missing Takoradi girls, J.B Danquh, Major Mahama and other unsolved murders to a close before seeking justice for murders executed outside his shores.

Below is the President’s tweet that has ignited the comments on social media:

Read some of the comments: